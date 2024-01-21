The Absolute Best Method For Cutting Durian Fruit

A durian's shell isn't just for show; anything that develops spikes will have done so to ward off predators (which, in this case, is you). They're large, heavy, and difficult to manipulate, especially if one of your hands is holding a large knife. Imagine cutting a spiky football that weighs 9 pounds and you're close. With that in mind, the most important thing to know when cutting into one is to take your time and be careful (people cutting durians will often wear heavy gloves for safety).

The first step is to twist your knife into the durian's base, then look for one of the five seams along its shell. When you've found a seam, work the knife into it, moving slowly along its length. Then, find another seam and work your way along it in the same way. Once you've created two cuts, use your hands to leverage the whole thing apart.

Durians have five compartments, each containing large pods of pulp (the yellow flesh — that's the part you want to eat). Though this cutting method won't excavate all the pulp at once, all you need is that opening; once you're inside the durian from one side, it's pretty easy to rip the rest apart. From there, the job is finished, the durian is conquered, and you can figure out what you want to do with it (you can use durian to make wine).