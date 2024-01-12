Why Connoisseurs And Home Brewers Are Fascinated With Durian Wine

Chances are, even if you've never eaten a durian fruit, you've heard of them before. They appear with surprising frequency in video games (such as Super Mario Sunshine, where you can literally kick them around like footballs), and more prominently, they're a staple reference in cooking shows, where people often talk about their smell. That smell can be off-putting; many have compared the fruit's odor to rotten meat or sulfur, to the point where they're banned in airports, hotels, and public transportation in various countries in Southeast Asia.

Here's the thing, though: even if you find their smell unpleasant, you shouldn't let that fully put you off from the idea of consuming durian. Winemakers certainly haven't shied away, as there has been a growing interest in using durian to make wine, similar to how other fruits are frequently fermented into wines. This is intriguing for a couple of reasons: first, because the fruit offers complex flavors a lot of people might not be familiar with, and second, because the infamous smell itself diminishes when the fruit is turned into wine.