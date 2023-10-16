Don't Be Put Off By The Heap Of Cold Cheese On Ohio Valley Pizza

From the foldable New York slice to the Chicago deep dish, regional pizza styles have unique characteristics. With Ohio Valley-style pizza, the first glance might seem peculiar, but the uncooked toppings are key to this pizza style.

When that grandma-style pie, a rectangular pizza cut into square pieces, arrives at the table, some people might be tempted to send it back. For those who are unfamiliar, Ohio Valley-style pizza is unique because the toppings are uncooked. To be clear, the pizza base is cooked. Once the dough, topped with some red sauce and a touch of cheese, emerges from the oven, the copious amounts of mozzarella smother the pie. No re-fire, no additional heating. With all its uncooked cheesy glory, the pizza is brought to the table.

Some of the cheese does melt due to the dough's heat, but the majority of the cheese is at room temperature. In contrast, it is not cold pizza. Instead, it is a combination of temperatures that can be slightly befuddling. Although many people appreciate contrasting textures, having hot and cold food in the same bite is rare. Even if this concept does not replace that classic pepperoni slice, it is a pizza style that deserves a moment to enjoy.