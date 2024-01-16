Canned Biscuit Bowls Are The Perfect Addition To Chili Night

Store-bought biscuits are hard to beat; they're ready to go right from the can to the oven. But if you want to take your chili to the next level, try removing the biscuits from the can, then stretching them out around a ramekin. Shaping them around the ramekin before baking will turn them into bowls that are just the right size for serving chili. Make sure to place the ramekins on a cookie sheet first, though, then just bake them as directed.

If you don't have enough ramekins or small oven-safe bowls, you can also do this using a muffin tin. The bowls might be slightly smaller, but just flip the muffin tin over, and stretch the dough around the outside of each muffin holder (you might have to do every other muffin holder to prevent the dough from fusing together while baking). Keep in mind that the dough will rise as it cooks, so you can stretch it fairly thin, and it will still be sturdy enough for chili.