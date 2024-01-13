The Ingredient Chrissy Teigen Swears By For Her Famous Banana Bread

Nothing warms the soul like a slice of homemade banana bread. The natural sweetness from the ripe tropical fruit shines in every bite. This delicious simplicity is the reason why the classic treat is a such a huge hit at bake sales, and a welcome addition to any breakfast table. Most recipes for soft and moist banana bread call for bananas, flour, sugar, eggs, a rising agent (either baking soda or baking powder), some type of fat (oil or butter), and salt. Some recipes also incorporate a splash or two of milk, too.

There are many variations on the classic banana bread recipe, and model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has her own special twist when making this baked good. She skips the banana pudding mix, preferring to add a box of vanilla pudding mix to her banana bread instead. She came by this tasty swap after experimenting with the recipe for nearly a year. Writing on her website about a popular dish from her cookbook "Cravings: Hungry for More," she noted, "Vanilla pudding gave it a fluffy, moist texture I could never have imagined."