Does Olive Garden Take Reservations?

When it comes to eating out at a restaurant, it's wise to make a reservation in advance to ensure there's a table waiting when you arrive. Reservations are easy to make and give diners peace of mind, so why not try to make one?

While it's best to plan ahead, not every restaurant has the option for you to reserve a table. For especially popular establishments, this means you risk making the trek there only to have to wait for over an hour for a few open seats. While it can be frustrating when a restaurant doesn't accept reservations, these places do have their reasons. Some businesses don't want to risk losing customers to no-shows, while other establishments are so popular that they have enough walk-ins to serve as is.

Whatever the reasoning for skipping out on reservations, the choice is always up to the individual restaurant. For fans of Olive Garden, you might feel disappointed to know that the chain is one of the many places that do not take reservations. However, not all hope is lost. Olive Garden has another system else set in place to help you skip the wait.