Is It Worth Downloading The Official Olive Garden App?

Virtually everything has an app nowadays, including — if not especially — restaurant and café chains. Some of them are bound to be just another tile taking up space on your home screen, but some can genuinely make your visit quicker and better by offering options like advance ordering and the ability to save dietary restrictions, preferences, and favorite menu items for easy reordering. Even sit-down restaurants like Olive Garden are among them now, and if you're a regular diner, you've likely wondered if you ought to be using the app, too.

As with most food-related things, it largely comes down to a matter of preference. If you're a frequent Olive Garden customer and you like having the ability to order digitally, the app has some features that could help make your mealtimes a little bit smoother. You can use the app to order food for pickup, or to see what wait times are like at the Olive Garden locations nearest you and even put yourself on the waitlist for a table before you even arrive.

If what you're primarily looking for, though, is a rewards program, you're out of luck. Olive Garden doesn't have a rewards program for frequent diners or big spenders. At present, there are no special discounts or promotions offered through the app, so don't get your hopes up for free fettuccine.