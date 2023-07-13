Coconut Aminos Are The Soy Sauce Alternative We Need To Stop Sleeping On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking for a healthier alternative to soy sauce? If so, you might want to try coconut aminos. This savory sauce is low in sodium and minimally processed, with a rich umami flavor. Plus, it contains no gluten, soy, or other common allergens. Its unique aroma can complement fried rice, curries, stews, sushi, stir-fries, and just about any recipe that would otherwise call for soy sauce.

Coconut aminos are commonly used as part of the paleo diet, an eating pattern based on grass-fed meat, wild-caught fish, pastured eggs, veggies, and other whole foods. Their flavor is similar to that of light soy sauce but with a hint of sweetness. One teaspoon has roughly 40 calories and 66 milligrams of sodium, depending on the brand. By comparison, soy sauce delivers 4 calories and 335 milligrams of sodium per teaspoon and may contain gluten.

Both soy sauce and coconut aminos are healthier than mayo, queso, or ranch dressing. However, coconut aminos contain none of the chemicals found in some brands of soy sauce. They are also safer for those with high blood pressure, celiac disease, or food allergies.