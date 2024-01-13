14 Fantastic Ways To Use Flaxseed
Flaxseed is among the most versatile ingredients you can keep in your pantry. This is likely to come as a surprise. Even if you're familiar with the little brown seed, there's a good chance you can only think of a couple ways to use it. Flaxseed oil might seem to be the powerhouse ingredient instead; oil, after all, gets used in just about everything. But the seed itself? What can that be good for except the odd garnish and setting out for the birds?
In fact, flaxseed can — and should — be used in just about everything. For one thing, it's absolutely packed with health benefits. It boasts an impressive amount of fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and potent little phytochemicals known as lignans. But this isn't just a matter of health; whether whole or ground, flaxseed is absolutely delicious. Its toasty, nutty taste can up the flavor of everything from pizza to salad — and adding it into the mix is downright easy. Ready to get more of this powerful little seed into your diet? Then you're ready to check out these 14 ways of using flaxseed in the kitchen.
1. Top yogurt with flaxseed
Yogurt is a super-adaptable powerhouse, even among stalwart kitchen staples. You can find it in dressings, desserts, sweet and savory baked goods, and, of course, at the breakfast table. People all around the world start their day with a bowl of yogurt, eaten plain or with all manner of mix-ins. Entire sections of grocery stores are given over to granola, muesli, superfood powders, and berries ideal for mixing into it. Yet even the most devoted fans might not know that flaxseed is one of the best things you can combine with this cold, creamy dairy product.
For one thing, flaxseed's health benefits are legion. Lots of people like to start their day with a nutritious, energy-packed, and overall health-conscious breakfast, which makes flaxseed a great addition to their breakfast pantry. Knowing you added a little bit more fiber, protein, and fatty acids to your intake right out of the gate is the kind of thing that sets you up for an excellent day. Moreover, flaxseeds are just plain delicious with yogurt. Their toasty depth plays beautifully with yogurt's mellow, dairy-rich taste, as well as some of the most popular yogurt mix-ins; berries are particularly tasty when contrasted against flaxseeds' nuttiness. If you make your own granola to go with your morning yogurt, you can also toss in some flaxseed before you pop the oat mixture into the oven.
2. Use flaxseed as breading
Is there anyone who doesn't like breading? We doubt it. The delectable technique takes chicken, fish, vegetables, and all manner of other foods to the next level. For the most part, breading boils down to a straightforward process: Dredge the main ingredient in something that'll make breadcrumbs stick to it, coat the dredged ingredient in breadcrumbs, then fry, roast, or otherwise cook it. This simple scaffold offers more room for the imagination than you might expect, however, especially when it comes to the breadcrumbs. Sure, literal breadcrumbs are the expected choice, but ground flaxseed is just as valid an option — and potentially even more delicious.
Substituting your favorite breading — be it panko, cornflakes, or ground-up ciabatta — for ground flaxseed couldn't be simpler: Literally all you have to do is swap the former with the latter. There's no need to deviate from your usual seasonings, add more buttermilk, toss in another egg, or add in any other ingredient — just dip the to-be-breaded comestible in your choice of wet dredging material, toss it in the flaxseed and seasoning mixture, and cook it as you typically do. It works well with all manner of ingredients, keeping chicken and eggplant alike moist and tasty, and takes well to roasting, frying, or whatever other process you prefer. Plus, it's often a tiny bit crunchier thanks to flaxseed's heft, and full of nutty flavor.
3. Blend flaxseed into smoothies
Healthy smoothies are having a moment, and flaxseed is a major part of it. The appeal of these fruity, colorful beverages is multifaceted: They're tasty, can incorporate a truly gigantic number of ingredients, and are capable of being nutritional powerhouses. Flaxseed contributes to all of these virtues by being packed with nutrients, totally tasty, and capable of disappearing into the background. Yeah, that's right — depending on the smoothie that contains them, flaxseed can either be a desirably distinct flavor note or an invisible element.
There are literally thousands of flaxseed-rich smoothie options in existence. Want go dairy-free? Blend up some bananas, strawberries, soy milk, and flaxseed. Interested in something a bit richer? Combine milk with fruit, nut butters, honey, and flaxseed. Are you the sort of health-conscious soul who tosses spinach into the blender before pressing puree? Flaxseed suits it just fine. Adding more flaxseed into the mix brings an earthy top note to the smoothie many people love, especially when contrasted against sweet fruit. But a smaller scoop of flaxseed can disappear, texturally and flavorfully, into much larger helpings of fruit or milk without compromising its nutritional benefits. The sky's the limit, as far as flaxseed smoothies go.
4. Add flaxseed to sauces and stews
Even if a person loves flaxseed to bits, it's very possible that some of the people they feed do not. Kids, for example, might balk at the sight of them simply because they're a new food, while certain adults might wish they liked them, but flinch at their texture or flavor. Even an ardent flaxseed fan might get a little tired of them now and again, while remaining committed to incorporating them into more meals. What's a cook to do at this impasse? Add flaxseed to rich and hearty stews and sauces, of course.
When added to muffins, yogurt, or toast, flaxseeds stand out in a major way. But they virtually disappear when swirled into, say, a beef stew thick with chunks of onion, potato, chuck roast, and carrot. Enchiladas are another great option; the flaxseeds pretty much vanish amidst tortillas, sauce, and all manner of fillings. Chili, chowder, bouillabaisse — the list of options goes on and on. Even the pickiest kid would be hard-pressed to pick them out of such complex medleys. Committing to everyday flaxseed consumption is a cinch with these sumptuous recipes at your disposal.
5. Add flaxseed to baked goods
There are basically two ways to add flaxseed to baked goods, and both of them are delicious. First, you can substitute some amount of flour with ground flaxseed, or simply add a little ground flaxseed to whatever you happen to be making. The former option is great for anyone following a low-carb diet (though it should be noted that ground flaxseed can't stand in entirely for flour). This approach is also ideal for anyone looking to cut down on oil or shortening, as adding ground flaxseed typically means you can lessen or entirely remove those ingredients.
The other way to add flaxseed to baked goods is to use whole, unground flaxseeds. You can mix them straight into batter to add surprising pockets of nutty, crunchy goodness to a tender scone, muffin, or quick bread. You can also simply sprinkle the yummy little nuggets atop your baked good of choice. This adds a lot of visual flair and delightful texture — just think of how nice caramel-colored flaxseeds mingling with glittery sanding sugar atop a fluffy blueberry muffin might look. Don't stop at the sweet stuff, though. Rolling bagels, crackers, and savory scones in flaxseed is just as tasty and eye-catching.
6. Use flaxseed like breadcrumbs
Breadcrumbs might be best known as the main component in breading, but they also play a key role in binding together things like meatballs, meatloaf, and meat patties. In fact, breadcrumbs can make or break these dishes. Under-seasoned, stale, and otherwise unimpressive breadcrumbs lead to limp, tasteless final products; fresh, tasty, and crisp breadcrumbs don't just add flavor and texture, they highlight the meat's own virtues.
Once you've figured out your own approach to binding breadcrumbs, it's tempting to never deviate from it again. After all, the dishes it contributes to are among the most beloved family favorites — why risk ruining your famous meatballs? But you owe it to yourself to try substituting ground flaxseed for your tried-and-true breadcrumb blend. Flaxseed helps these meaty creations stick together just as well as breadcrumbs do, so go ahead and banish whatever visions of crumbling meatball rubble might be dancing in your head. What's more, their rich flavor complements ground beef, chicken, turkey, and a number of other meats like a dream. Ground flaxseed also boasts an impressive degree of crunchiness and flakiness that doesn't fade, even after a day in the fridge or a spin in the microwave. Finally, using ground flaxseed isn't any harder than using typical breadcrumbs. All you have to do is make the swap, then proceed as normal.
7. Sprinkle soup with flaxseed
A good bowl of soup isn't complete without a garnish, and a handful of flaxseed is one of the best around. But, tragically, it's very likely you've never seen them used in this fashion. Herbs, crumbled crackers, and other kinds of seeds and nuts are all more popular choices. It's easy to understand why; these garnish options are a heck of a lot easier to find in the average supermarket. But before you reach for the sliced pistachios or parsley, take a chance on flaxseed. We're pretty darn sure you won't regret it.
Compared to many other nuts, flaxseed brings an increased level of crunch to your favorite soup. Moreover, unlike croutons, crackers, or other starchy garnishes, they resist sogginess and will never let you down by fully dissolving into the soup. Flaxseed also brings a unique heartiness to the soup, especially if you scatter it generously. This suits thinner, lighter soups especially well, but don't leave heartier soups out of the flaxseed party; their creamy richness can be scrumptiously offset by the seed's signature nuttiness. Finally, flaxseeds are just plain attractive as a soup garnish. Their warm bronze color stands out well against pale chowders, delicate broths, and ruddy bisques.
8. Top salad with flaxseed
Nuts and seeds are a load-bearing ingredient in many salads, and flaxseed is one of the absolute best. In terms of pure deliciousness, it more than delivers. Flaxseed's rich flavor works in a straight-up gigantic range of salads; it suits crisp romaine, peppery arugula, and verdant watercress. Going for a funkier salad? No problem. Fruit, legumes, grilled chicken, and hard-boiled eggs all benefit from flaxseed's warm, earthy taste. Moreover, if you're interested in salads for their healthiness, flaxseed brings all its healthy fats, protein content, and fiber to the table.
Ground flaxseed is also an excellent ingredient to add to your next salad. Yeah, we know, that sounds kind of weird. If you need to ease into it, you can start by sprinkling them atop croutons (or making your own flaxseed-based croutons, if you have the time and inclination). But simply scattering it into the mix works perfectly, and is ridiculously simple to boot. You owe it to yourself to give it a chance, as it's one of the easiest ways to incorporate this wonderful little seed into your diet. If you're worried it'll be like eating lettuce topped with dust, let us put your mind at ease — just a handful sprinkled in basically disappears into the salad. You get all the health benefits without any textural weirdness.
9. Scatter flaxseed on toast
Once upon a time, many people dismissed elaborately topped toast as a passing millennial fad. But as the years have gone by, it's become clear that avocado toast and all its imitators are here to stay at our breakfast tables. Toast's possibilities are pretty much endless; people top their toast with poached eggs, smoked salmon, nut butters, sliced berries, Nutella, and all manner of other ingredients. Adding flaxseed is a lesser-known approach to the popular meal, but it definitely shouldn't be.
A sprinkle of flaxseed complements virtually every kind of toast. Its warm — dare we say toasty? — flavor complements rich ingredients like eggs, avocado, butter, and tinned fish, while also adding a little crunch. Flaxseed also suits lighter fare: Scattering a handful atop a simple drizzle of olive oil brings a little more heft to the toast without overwhelming it. Don't stop with the savory options, though — flaxseed is a great addition to sweet toast as well. Strawberry's tanginess, cinnamon's earthy sweetness, and banana's mellow flavor are all thrown into yummy contrast by flaxseeds' rich taste. Nut butter works well too; honey, nut butter, and flaxseeds make for a particularly delicious and well-balanced breakfast.
10. Mix flaxseed into sandwich condiments
There's no wrong way to eat flaxseed, really. However, if you're particularly interested in its health benefits, you should be seeking out ground flaxseed more than the whole stuff. This is because whole flaxseed is entirely capable of passing through the digestive system intact, which keeps you from getting the full benefits of all those healthy fatty acids and lignans. Ground flaxseed, in contrast, lets all those healthy elements loose into the body.
One of the best ways to incorporate more ground flaxseed into your diet is through sandwiches. Sprinkling a little between slices of meat and cheese works, as does using bread made with ground flaxseed. But one of the easiest methods is to simply stir ground flaxseed into your condiments. There's no need to go overboard –- all you have to do is mix a teaspoon into your mayo, mustard, sriracha, aioli, or whatever other condiment you prefer. If you're not in love with flaxseed's flavor, you can stop there; it pretty much disappears into the condiment and the sandwich as a whole. If, however, you do like flaxseed's taste, you can increase the amount you spoon in and enjoy your sandwich's new earthy undertones. Just remember to use ground flaxseed rather than whole flaxseed, and you're golden.
11. Use flaxseed to replace eggs
Flaxseed's tastiness makes it worth eating on its own. Its health benefits make it even more worth your while, but that's not where the mighty seed's virtues end. There's another way you can use flaxseed, and it's unlike any other entry on this list. Allow us to introduce you to the flax egg.
The flax egg is, essentially, a means of replacing chicken eggs. It is most typically used by bakers, especially those who specialize in vegan goodies. Making a flax egg couldn't be simpler: All you have to do is mix ground flaxseed with water, leave it alone for 5 minutes to thicken, then use it as you would an egg in whatever you're making. Different recipes advise using different amounts of flaxseed and egg, so it's worth doing your own research, but 3 tablespoons of water to 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed is a solid bet.
The flax egg is, as previously mentioned, an ideal choice for baked goods. Don't stop there, though — flax eggs also make breading just about anything a breeze. Some cooks also report that it results in increased fluffiness, especially when it comes to pancakes. Flax eggs are easy to make, easy to use, and easy to love.
12. Add flaxseed to your pizza crust
No food is universally beloved, but pizza comes pretty darn close. This magical combination of bread, sauce, cheese, and toppings has charmed people all around the globe — and it happens to be another great way to get more flaxseed into your diet.
We suppose you could scatter ground or whole flaxseed over a pizza, if you're so inclined. But the most interesting, versatile, and delicious way to get it into this beloved meal is to use the pizza crust. There are basically two ways of doing this. The first is ideal for those cooks who don't want to stray too far from the traditional crust: All you need to do is mix some flaxseed into your crust dough, alongside yeast, water, flour, olive oil, and whatever other ingredients you use. This method adds flaxseed's nutty flavor and many nutrients into the crust while keeping it fairly traditional — a pizza-loving kid, for example, will probably not notice the presence of flaxseed.
The other method is ideal for those sticking to low-carb diets. It involves making a pizza crust without any flour at all, but a whole lot of ground flaxseed. Many of the other ingredients are the same; you still use salt, Italian herbs and spices, and oil. But the presence of flaxseed makes this crust a very different affair. While it takes some getting used to for many diners, it has charms of its own. Flaxseed's rich, complex flavor brings new life to pizza, and complements a number of toppings well. Even if you don't follow a low-carb diet, it's worth giving a try.
13. Sprinkle flaxseed onto popcorn
Popcorn seasoning used to be all about butter and salt, but the field has widened considerably over the years. Nowadays, people top their favorite movie theater treat with everything from candy to seaweed flakes. Flaxseed is yet another thing you can use to top your popcorn — in fact, it's among the most delicious options.
Have a sweet tooth? You're in luck: Ground flaxseed harmonizes beautifully with brown sugar. Mix butter, ground flaxseed, and brown sugar into your popcorn bowl, and you're in for a serious treat. Flaxseed's warm, toasty taste also plays well with traditional pie spices, so feel free to add in a few shakes of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, or ginger. You can even toss in some crushed banana chips or apple chips as well.
Those who like things savory aren't left behind either. Ground flaxseed's flavor also works well beside all things salty, umami-rich, and otherwise hearty. Nutritional yeast, which boasts a uniquely cheese-like taste, is an especially good partner to flaxseed. Add in your favorite herbs and spices — garlic powder, paprika, oregano, and onion powder are highly recommended — and you're ready to settle in for a movie.
14. Blend flaxseed into your salad dressing
Mastering salad dressing is key to becoming an excellent cook. With a few go-to recipes in your back pocket, you can make basically anything delicious and widen your diet considerably in the process. Ground flaxseed can be a secret weapon here. It works like a charm in a wide variety of dressings, and is of particular note to folks who need to avoid dairy and/or oil.
First and foremost, ground flaxseed is delicious in salad dressing. This makes sense — its taste is often described as nutty, and nuts have a long and glorious history in salads. This flavor brings richness and depth to even the lightest salad, and incorporating it through dressing makes the whole process easier. But the real magic lies in the fact that using ground flaxseed in your dressing allows you to cut out oil or dairy. All you have to do is combine water and flaxseed, and you get a luscious, creamy emulsion ready for all the herbs, spices, and acids you can throw at it. Just take care to use ground flaxseed, rather than whole flaxseed, lest you end up with an unevenly gloppy mess.