Here's How Many People Olive Garden's Jumbo Salad Can Actually Serve

By now almost everyone knows Olive Garden's motto, "When you're here, you're family." But there are times when you'd rather bring Olive Garden home to your own family than go out. For those occasions, the Italian-inspired juggernaut known for its never-ending pasta and pillowy-soft breadsticks has a very convenient catering menu. If you've got a group to feed, whether it's a special occasion or just a Sunday night in, you can get family-sized pans of their signature pastas to mix and match or get a meal combination. Just don't forget to add a Jumbo Salad or two to your order, too, each of which feeds about six people.

A big part of the charm of visiting Olive Garden is a big bowl of salad tossed with fresh veggies and lots of grated hard Italian cheese. So if you're going for an at-home Olive Garden vibe, you definitely don't want to skimp on the salad. For about $20 to $25 per salad, everyone can get their fill of veggies, plus each salad comes with 12 of its famous breadsticks. With a couple of takeout entrees, salad, and maybe a sangria kit, you've got dinner quite literally in the bag — the to-go bag, that is.