What Is Bumpy Cake And What's It Made Of?

Bumpy cake was first created in Detroit by Sanders Chocolate Company. The founder of the candy shop, Fred Sanders, was inspired by his father's love of devil's food cake; the difference from regular cake being a little extra baking soda than standard chocolate cake. Sanders wanted to create a dessert in his father's memory. In 1912, he combined the cake with lines of frosting. The lines were an accident, though: Sanders ran out of icing while practicing but ran with it anyway after deciding a few lines were better than nothing.

After a layer of fudgy chocolate ganache covered the four frosting lines, the top of the cake earned its signature "bumpy" look. Sanders originally called it the "Devil's Food Buttercream Cake" but changed its name when customers frequently requested "the cake with the bumps," according to the Sanders website. Fortunately for the company, the unusual cake shape proved to be a hit.

In the century since its invention, the popularity of the confection has boomed. The company has even embraced other flavor variations, like caramel and vanilla buttercream. Sanders now produces the dessert to be sold in grocery stores like Meijer and Kroger throughout the region. If you don't live close to a store selling the dessert, though, the company will ship its products all over the United States.