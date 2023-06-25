The Most Iconic Cakes In 16 States

You've heard of state flags, state flowers, and state fruits, but some U.S. states even have emblematic desserts, and cake is among those iconic desserts of each state. These cakes aren't merely delicious — they also represent cultural and historical aspects of the regions where they originate or are held in high esteem. Not every state in America has an official cake, while some have been a staple for several years. Can you even think of cheesecake without thinking of New York?

Whether they have been legislated as a symbol of the state or are just enjoyed by the locals in fervor, some cakes exemplify a state's heritage and embody the citizens' pride. Be it the Red Velvet Cake of the South or the Boston Cream Pie of Massachusetts, these iconic treats serve a taste of American history. Here, we'll explore some of the most famous and beloved cakes from different states across the U.S.