The Best Way To Reheat Crab Meat Still In The Shell

One of the best things about visiting your favorite seafood restaurant is all the sumptuous leftovers to be enjoyed the next day. When it comes to crab meat still in the shell, you might be pondering ways to reheat it that replicates the juicy goodness you enjoyed the previous evening. In this case, boiling the crab legs with the shells intact is a great option to consider. While slightly labor-intensive, boiling warms up crab legs without negatively impacting the toothsome texture of the meat.

Simply deposit crab into a pot of boiling water and let them heat up for about five minutes. Halfway through, take a pair of heat safe tongs and rotate the crab for an even doneness. Crab meat is a touch delicate and has a tendency to dry out if cooked incorrectly. Fortunately, boiling has the ability to infuse food with the right amount of moisture, which is ideal for maintaining the soft texture.