The Best Way To Reheat Crab Meat Still In The Shell
One of the best things about visiting your favorite seafood restaurant is all the sumptuous leftovers to be enjoyed the next day. When it comes to crab meat still in the shell, you might be pondering ways to reheat it that replicates the juicy goodness you enjoyed the previous evening. In this case, boiling the crab legs with the shells intact is a great option to consider. While slightly labor-intensive, boiling warms up crab legs without negatively impacting the toothsome texture of the meat.
Simply deposit crab into a pot of boiling water and let them heat up for about five minutes. Halfway through, take a pair of heat safe tongs and rotate the crab for an even doneness. Crab meat is a touch delicate and has a tendency to dry out if cooked incorrectly. Fortunately, boiling has the ability to infuse food with the right amount of moisture, which is ideal for maintaining the soft texture.
How to steam shell-intact crab in the oven
Reheating crab using the steaming method also helps retain moisture, but not everyone has access to the fancy steaming apparatus you need to do so. Fortunately, you can use your oven to conveniently steam crab without the need for strainer or colander. Start by placing the crab into an oven-safe baking dish along with a small amount of water, basically enough to create some steam as the oven heats up. You don't want the crab to be completely covered with water, however.
Next, take some aluminum foil and wrap it over the baking dish. Too much water can make the crab meat a bit soggy, so create some strategic holes in the foil. This will help release some moisture to create the perfect steaming environment. This method can take up to 15 minutes to fully reheat the crab, but it's more than worth it when you consider how amazing the end result tastes.
The short and sweet way to reheat crab
In the event you want to reheat crab quickly and with as little hassle as possible, the microwave is the perfect appliance to do so. Because microwaves have a tendency to dry out food, especially something as fussy as crab meat, you'll need to add a bit of moisture. A slightly moistened paper towel is just the thing, as it will keep moisture locked into the crab meat, as opposed to simply evaporating into the ether and leaving you with a tough and chewy meal.
Also, keep your eye on the timer as you reheat your crab. In general, you'll only need a minute or so to get it to the right temperature. Any longer, and you risk ruining the succulent texture you know and love. That's because overcooking food in a microwave excites water molecules to the point where they evaporate quicker, which then deprives food of its essential moisture. When combining the damp paper towel trick with a watchful eye, you'll enjoy deliciously tender crab without breaking a sweat.