Switch Up Your Classic Caesar Salad And Swap Out Your Lettuce For Brussels Sprouts

Done well, a Caesar salad is one of those crowd-pleasing dishes that even self-professed salad haters can enjoy. Whether it's the simple components of romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese or the creamy dressing composed of egg yolks, anchovies, garlic, and citrus juice, this savory yet bright concoction has a flavor profile many foodies can't resist. While you can always expand upon the basic ingredients and add in extra nutritious vegetables such as sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and even chopped avocado, you may want to level up this basic salad even more by swapping out lettuce for a hearty green vegetable. To get the most out of your next salad, why not try Brussels sprouts as your next Caesar salad base?

According to Medical News Today, Brussels sprouts are not only rich in several healthy nutrients, such as vitamins K and C, but they also support the immune system and supposedly work to maintain the body's blood sugar equilibrium. Aside from their impressive list of health attributes, Brussels sprouts also have a satisfying crunch when consumed raw. Alternatively, there are benefits to heating these cruciferous veggies at varying degrees, which will impart some texture variance to your next Caesar-specific dish. However, if you're going to make this swap, there are some things you should keep in mind when it comes to preparation.