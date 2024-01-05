For Unforgettable Homemade Caramel Candy, Just Add Some Eggnog

A beloved holiday treat, eggnog can be made from scratch or purchased from the grocery store for greater convenience. While quite enjoyable as a beverage, it also works beautifully as a base for homemade caramel candy. The rich, creamy drink infuses a butterscotch flavor into the finished candies, while also contributing to a perfectly chewy texture that makes the caramel a joy to eat.

Eggnog typically consists of milk, cream, sugar, and warming spices like nutmeg. The festive beverage also features eggs (hence the name), which can raise some concerns about food safety. Fortunately, many versions typically include pasteurized eggs, which alleviate any safety risks. With pasteurized eggs, heat is applied to the shells to effectively eliminate any bacteria that may contribute to illness associated with consuming raw eggs, according to the USDA. As a result, storebought eggnog safely offers the taste that holiday revelers know and love. If you find yourself with a few cartons hanging around your fridge, why not try your hand at making homemade caramel candy?