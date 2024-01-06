How Long Does Fermented Garlic Honey Last When Properly Stored?

Raw honey lasts pretty much indefinitely, and garlic is naturally loaded with antimicrobial and antibacterial elements, so fermented garlic honey could feasibly last for years. But it's not indestructible. No one wants to consume rotten food, so it's important to recognize signs of spoilage to avoid any potential health risks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that foods with low acid content, such as garlic, are at higher risk of developing the toxin that causes botulism. However, raw honey is acidic enough to prevent the bacteria. But just because fermented garlic honey poses little botulism risk, it should still be monitored for other signs of possible spoilage or contamination.

You could rely on your senses to determine if the mixture has gone bad. First is the nose test — sour or rancid smells are a sure sign that it's time to toss your batch of fermented garlic honey. Then comes the eye test — if you see mold or unusual cloudiness, toss it. Remember that fermenting the mixture results in small bubbles, but this isn't anything to worry about. Bubbles are a sign that your fermentation process is well underway.

As long as you properly store it, you'll be enjoying the many flavor and health benefits of fermented garlic honey for a full year.