The Best Charcuterie Boards To Impress Your In-Laws
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Charcuterie boards are a festive way to offer a variety of snacks to your in-laws when they're in town for holiday meals and visits. By purchasing and using the right board to display cured meats, cheeses, nuts, and spreads, you're sure to impress them and earn bonus points.
Whether you have a large or small group, charcuterie boards are great because they encourage people to gather in a casual way and share good food. Although the trend has recently gained popularity, the idea is far from new. In fact, charcuterie actually dates back to ancient Rome, and was a way to meats that otherwise might have gone to waste in the pre-refrigerator era. The concept was later adopted by the French, who eventually brought about the charcuterie board, which was a simple, yet elegant way of presenting food to guests.
Be creative when putting a board together and consider the taste preferences and dietary restrictions of your in-laws and other guests. In addition to a variety of meats and cheeses, you could include olives, pickled vegetables, hummus, dips, and apricot jalapeno jam.
When buying a charcuterie board think about the size you'll need and if it comes with everything necessary to serve or if you'll have to buy accessories. There are plenty of charcuterie board options and we know you want to impress, so we're here to help by breaking down some of the best to buy.
How we selected products
When selecting the best charcuterie board that will turn heads and impress your guests, there are several factors to consider. For this list, we considered everything from the affordable prices, material quality, ease of cleanup, and overall aesthetic.
Finding a product that fits your budget is always something to think about, which is why we began by comparing a number of boards from various companies to establish the average cost of a quality board. On this list, you'll find the most affordable board that gets the job done, along with the best luxury board that demands a higher price but is bound to impress based on the ample rave reviews.
The material quality of these boards was also carefully evaluated. Not only is the surface important because it must be safe to serve food on, but because the material determines how long a board will last and how easy it is to clean. Most boards can only be wiped down, but a select few are dishwasher safe, while others just can't be submerged. Durability and safety are major factors when selecting a charcuterie board.
Last, but not least, we selected these products based on the overall aesthetic and customer favorites. Charcuterie is often a big part of parties, holidays, and other celebrations because it brings people together and it's important to choose a board that will function well but also look great on your table and impress your in-laws.
Best overall charcuterie board: Bambüsi Charcuterie Boards Gift Set
The Bambüsi board checks all of our boxes. This product is easily available on Amazon, reasonably priced, made from quality bamboo, easy to clean, and has an overall polished look with a ton of great accessories. Made from a heavy-duty material, this board is great for the environment and bamboo is also denser than other types of wood, which means it doesn't harbor bacteria like others.
Perfect for a small group or just two, this board comes with a hidden draw to stay organized and over 9,000 reviewers on Amazon have rated it 4.8 stars. This stands as the best overall charcuterie board you can buy.
Purchase the Bambüsi Charcuterie Boards Gift Set on Amazon for $49.99.
Best affordable charcuterie board: Renawe's Large Acacia Wood Cutting Board
Simple and affordable, we love this elegant-looking large acacia wood cutting board from Renawe that's just over $20 on Amazon. For a reasonable price, this is the most affordable, yet quality, item on the list.
Made from beautiful acacia wood, you can easily wipe this board down and add a bit of oil to keep it pristine. It is an ideal 17 inches, which means it's suitable for larger gatherings. Although there aren't accessories, the 4 built-in containers will keep foods separated and neat while your guests dig in.
Purchase the large acacia wood cutting board on Amazon for $21.98.
Best charcuterie board for easy cleanup: Cheese Grotto's circular serving slate set
For an elegant product that's also a breeze to clean, check out the Circular Serving Slate Set from Cheese Grotto. This gorgeous slate board is about 11 inches across and is round, which makes it a classic for small groups or just two. Dish out your very best snacks on this board and entertain your guests by writing the names of the cheese with chalk right on the board.
After displaying your favorite artisan cheeses, and unforgettable nut mixtures, you simply use hot water and a rag to clear away the mess or you can even pop it in the dishwasher. The solid slate won't absorb water, bacteria, or food particles.
Purchase the Circular Serving Slate Set on Cheese Grotto for $60.00.
Best gift charcuterie board: ChefSofi Charcuterie Cheese Board and Platter Set
If you're scouring the internet for an unforgettable gift for your in-laws, look no further. This fun, round charcuterie cheese board, from ChefSofi, is an exciting addition to any home that won't go unused. Made from quality acacia wood that's easy to wipe down and with tons of accessories, this board is perfect for a fancy night in, a gathering of close friends, or something a little different for your foodie favorites.
For just under $40, this board extra knives, and separate dishes for salsa, jams. Everything fits together in the rotating pieces making it visually stunning.
Purchase the Charcuterie Cheese Board and Platter Set on Amazon for $39.86.
Best luxury charcuterie board: Williams Sonoma Olivewood & Marble Cheese Set
The Williams Sonoma Olivewood & Marble Cheese Set is simply stunning with a smooth surface that will practically gleam on your table. The Grecian marble is luxury at its finest and is ideal for displaying artisan cheeses and cured meats. Below, is a conveniently and equally beautiful hidden drawer that will hold the included stainless steel knives.
The base and the drawer are made from quality olivewood that was sustainably sourced from Italy and pairs perfectly with the white marble. For a much higher price than others, this will bring luxury into your home and dining time.
Purchase the Olivewood & Marble Cheese Set on Williams Sonoma from $299.95.
Best charcuterie board for a large group: Home Beets Large Acacia Serving Board with Handles
Next time you're hosting a large dinner party, don't stress about passing appetizers or space with the Home Beets Large Acacia Serving Board with Handles. At 3 feet long, this product has room for a centerpiece, and plenty of cheese, meats, and more.
This extra-large product makes serving easier. There's no need to crowd around with a durable board like this. The dark acacia wood boasts an elegant, natural look that means all business when it comes to charcuterie. And, with over 120 reviews on Amazon, its 4.9-star rating is a good sign this is a worthwhile purchase.
Purchase the Home Beets Large Acacia Serving Board with Handles on Amazon for $59.98.
Best charcuterie board for two people: Cheese Grotto's Piatto Black Board
Is there anything more romantic than a quiet night in with good cheese and wine? The best board for two people goes to the Piatto Black Board from Cheese Grotto.
This simple square board is small but mighty, as it's made from resin-infused paper, which means it won't grow bacteria, you can toss it in the dishwasher, and you don't have to worry about breaks or chips. For an unbelievably affordable price of $20, a piece of soapstone chalk is also included to write messages and notes on the board for a fun touch.
Purchase the Piatto Black Board on Cheese Grotto for $20.00.
Best charcuterie board with accessories: Viking 7-piece Acacia Wood Slate Cheese Board/Charcuterie Set
The Viking 7-piece Acacia Wood Slate Cheese Board comes with accessories that will satisfy your every hosting need. This board boasts sturdy and convenient handles that make serving seamless.
Three ceramic ramekins can be used on top of the board or to the side and the carved spaces offer additional separate areas for nuts and berries to keep the board neat. With two convenient wood and slate surfaces, you get the best of both worlds, and two stainless steel cheese knives will make slicing and serving even more elegant.
Purchase the Viking 7pc Acacia Wood Slate Cheese Board on Viking Culinary Products for $179.99.
Best slate charcuterie board: Brooklyn Slate Co. Cheese Board
Brooklyn Slate Co. is a third-generation, family-run quarry that sources quality slate from New York/Vermont Slate Valley to create refined cheese boards. The gorgeous appearance of this dark gray slate looks fantastic, and it stands out for its thickness. Most boards are thinner and therefore more fragile.
Choose from multiple sizes to suit your needs. Each board is carefully cut, has rustic edges for an authentic look, and comes with anti-slip pads. Our favorite aspects of this board are the affordable price and the fact that it is dishwasher safe.
Purchase the Brooklyn Slate Co. Cheese Board on Brooklyn Slate Co. for $34.00
Best sustainable charcuterie board: Sustainable Black Cheese Board
The Sustainable Black Cheese Board from Cheese Grotto is the last board you'll ever need to buy. Not only is this product made from resin-infused paper, which is a sustainable material, but it also doesn't grow bacteria, absorb water, and is less likely to break.
This board is made from recycled sheets of paper that are compressed and soaked in resin to create a very firm and reliable surface that won't break and looks great on your counter. Perfect for 2 to 3 people, this board can be written on with chalk as well as the included knife.
Purchase the Sustainable Black Cheese Board on Cheese Grotto for $50.00
Best personalized charcuterie board: Monogrammed Serving Board
Another unforgettable gift idea for your in-laws is a personalized charcuterie board that can be enjoyed for years to come. The Monogrammed Serving Board from Crate and Barrel will make you an enviable gift giver and you won't have to break the bank.
For around $50 you can gift a quality board that's made from white marble and Forest Stewardship Council certified mango tree wood. The truly elegant look of this board is finished with the brass letter that extends across the surface. A damp cloth is all it takes to clean the surface and you can feel good about the sustainable materials for a top-notch choice.
Purchase the Monogrammed Serving Board on Crate and Barrel for $49.95.
Best wood charcuterie board: Viking Olive Wood Cutting & Serving Paddle Board
The Viking Olive Wood Cutting & Serving Paddle Board is undeniably striking, thanks to the durable material it's made from. Gorgeous light and dark natural colors stand out in the wood with a beautifully smooth surface but a natural cut edge. This board brings a bit of nature into your dining room and is bound to be a conversation starter.
The sturdy look and feel of the board is well worth the price and it's simple to wipe down after use. For your next dinner party or celebration, check out this quality wooden board that will make your home feel like a five-star restaurant.
Purchase the Viking Olive Wood Cutting & Serving Paddle Board on Viking Culinary Products for $99.99.
Best marble charcuterie board: Marble Honeycomb Cheese Board with Honeycomb Cheese Knives
For a truly lavish board, opt for the Williams Sonoma Marble Honeycomb Cheese Board with Honeycomb Cheese Knives. Everything about this board says quality, from the hand-carved white marble with honeycombs on the surface to the gold-finished zinc bee-shaped embellishments, and stainless steel knives. However, each board is individually unique with beautiful shades of gray and white in the stone.
The solid material is food-safe and doesn't absorb, which makes it simple to clean, but it's also durable and elegant in appearance. At 9 inches by 16 inches, this board will serve your guests well.
Purchase the Marble Honeycomb Cheese Board with Honeycomb Cheese Knives on Williams Sonoma for $109.00.
Best agate charcuterie board: Gilded Blue Agate Cheese Board
It may be surprising but this Gilded Blue Agate Cheese Board is only $39 on Anthropologie, despite its magical aesthetic and rave reviews. The affordability of this board is just one aspect that makes it a favorite.
With a mixture of stunning shades of blue, shiny gold edges, and a natural stone appearance, this board looks far more expensive than it is, and will look amazing on your counter piled with tasty treats. Each stone is carefully selected, cut, and polished to give it that glassy finish that is simple to clean and keep pristine. Over 200 reviewers have rated it as 4 stars.
Purchase the Gilded Blue Agate Cheese Board on Anthropologie for $39.00.
Best unique charcuterie board: Petrified Wood Serving Board
This show-stopping Petrified Wood Serving Board was thousands of years in the making. Over time, ancient trees can fossilize and turn into a hard quartz that is solid and won't break down. This makes for an unforgettable charcuterie board. The true nature of the wood shines through in an authentic, rustic product that is never exactly the same as the next one, making it one of a kind.
Topped with cheese, meats, and nuts, the board will be a major conversation starter. At about 10 inches wide and 1 inch inch thick, this sturdy board will be the centerpiece of your next event. Not to mention the smooth surface makes it simple to wipe clean.
Purchase the Petrified Wood Serving Board on Crate and Barrel for $79.95.