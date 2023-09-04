The Best Charcuterie Boards To Impress Your In-Laws

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Charcuterie boards are a festive way to offer a variety of snacks to your in-laws when they're in town for holiday meals and visits. By purchasing and using the right board to display cured meats, cheeses, nuts, and spreads, you're sure to impress them and earn bonus points.

Whether you have a large or small group, charcuterie boards are great because they encourage people to gather in a casual way and share good food. Although the trend has recently gained popularity, the idea is far from new. In fact, charcuterie actually dates back to ancient Rome, and was a way to meats that otherwise might have gone to waste in the pre-refrigerator era. The concept was later adopted by the French, who eventually brought about the charcuterie board, which was a simple, yet elegant way of presenting food to guests.

Be creative when putting a board together and consider the taste preferences and dietary restrictions of your in-laws and other guests. In addition to a variety of meats and cheeses, you could include olives, pickled vegetables, hummus, dips, and apricot jalapeno jam.

When buying a charcuterie board think about the size you'll need and if it comes with everything necessary to serve or if you'll have to buy accessories. There are plenty of charcuterie board options and we know you want to impress, so we're here to help by breaking down some of the best to buy.