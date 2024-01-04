What Exactly Is The Lasagna Fritta At Olive Garden?

At Olive Garden, you have two options when it comes to lasagna: the Lasagna Classico and the Lasagna Fritta. The Lasagna Classico, as you can probably guess, is a classic lasagna made with mozzarella, meat sauce, and lasagna noodles. However, Olive Garden's Lasagna Fritta is a bit different from what you might expect from a traditional lasagna. For starters, the Lasagna Fritta is part of the appetizer menu, which means the portion size is smaller than the Lasagna Classico. But that's not the only thing that sets it apart.

Unlike a traditional lasagna, the sauce, cheese, and pasta in the Lasagna Fritta isn't layered. Instead the dish consists of individual rolled-up lasagna noodles filled with a beef and sausage meat sauce. Lasagna fritta translates to "fried lasagna" in Italian, and as its name suggests, the pasta is breaded with parmesan and fried, making it crispier than its baked counterpart. Olive Garden serves this on a bed of alfredo sauce and tops it with grated parmesan and more meat sauce.