What Type Of Meat Is Featured In Olive Garden's Lasagna Sauce?

Being in business since 1982, Olive Garden's menu has undergone several changes through the years. At one point, you could even order pizza there, and something called spaghetti pie used to be on the menu too. A few classics, however, have been available since the restaurant's early days, including breadsticks, tiramisu, and fettuccine alfredo. Lasagna is a long-time Olive Garden staple, too. However, the dish hasn't always been made the same way.

Back in the 1990s, for example, Olive Garden had a three-meat lasagna. Another version made with chicken and Portobello mushrooms was also an option. In 2008, the chain introduced a four-cheese lasagna rollatini, made with Alfredo sauce and chicken. Today, neither of these options are on the menu, and in its place is the lasagna classico. A more traditional lasagna, this entrée is made with parmesan, mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, and a homemade meat sauce featuring beef and Italian sausage.