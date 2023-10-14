How Many People Can You Really Feed With An Olive Garden Lasagna?

When having a party or some other type of gathering, having the event catered spares you a lot of hassles and headaches when it comes to meal preparation. And securing catering services from a chain restaurant like Olive Garden — which is used to serving lots of customers — all but ensures that your guests will leave sated. In this case, the Italian-inspired restaurant's Lasagna Classico is an excellent selection for moderately sized affairs. The ample portion can accommodate up to 12 people for $56.99, which equals about $4.75 per person.

In addition to the pasta, the star of Olive Garden's lasagna is the meat sauce. Along with beef, the sauce also contains seasoned Italian sausage, both of which are seared in a pan to bring out their characteristic flavors. The dish also features four separate cheeses, including Romano, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta. In the event you're having a larger gathering, or just want to ensure that your guests have plenty of options, Olive Garden offers a number of other dishes that will complement the Lasagna Classico.