Rasta Pasta Is The Creamy Jamaican Comfort Food You Need To Try

An incredible-tasting blend of cuisines from cultures both native and originally foreign to the island, Jamaican dishes are best known for their use of delicious and bold seasoning. And yet, one of the beautiful qualities of Jamaican food is that while its flavors are certainly complex, the cooking methods used to prepare it typically aren't. An excellent example of this, as well as everything else that makes their cuisine great, is rasta pasta.

Created by Jamaican Chef Lorraine Washington in 1985, rasta pasta makes use of not just classic jerk seasoning and chicken, but also pasta and a cream sauce that usually uses either heavy cream or coconut milk. The slightly spicy taste is a combination of African, Italian, and French influences that you aren't going to find anywhere else in the world. And the best part is since it's made in one pot, the process itself is relatively simple.