To Spice Up Your Summer Barbecues, Look To Jerk Seasoning

If you want to turn up the heat when cooking on the grill this summer, you might want to try some jerk seasoning. While you can purchase pre-mixed spice blends and marinade pastes, making your own will ensure you get the freshest flavors in your food.

When you're mixing up a batch of your own homemade jerk seasoning, you'll need to gather quite a few different spices. Salt, pepper, and sugar are pretty standard to start off with. But you'll also need to add in some allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon, and thyme. Some recipes also call for the addition of onion powder, garlic powder, parsley, paprika, cumin, and cloves.

Its heat comes in with the scotch bonnet peppers — though some might want to add in some cayenne or red pepper flakes to amplify the spice a little extra. To make the spice mix into a paste for easy spreading on your food, simply add a little oil and vinegar.