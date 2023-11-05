Andrew Zimmern: 12 Facts About The Bizarre Foods Host And Why The Show Was Canceled

Andrew Zimmern is a man many Americans will associate with one thing: the hit TV program "Bizarre Foods." This is for good reason, given that the program ran for 12 seasons over 13 years and was immensely popular. By combining the shock factor associated with certain foods and an important message about the commonalities between cultures, Zimmern produced a TV program of rare quality.

As a fixture of American food media, it was surprising when "Bizarre Foods" was suddenly pulled from its primetime spot in 2018 and subsequently canceled. Questions about why the show was canceled, and Zimmern's professional future abounded.

With the help of hindsight, these questions are readily answerable. What's more, time has given us a clear picture of how Zimmern's career built up to "Bizarre Foods" and developed after the program was canceled. Much like his personal life, Zimmern's professional career has been anything but straightforward. For the most part, it's all the better for it.