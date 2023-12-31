What Is An Italian Carrot Cake And How Does It Differ From The American One?

When people think of carrot cake in America, they might think of hints of the root vegetable in a confection that's dominated by warm spices, earthy nuts, creamy icing, and sweet fruits. With an Italian version of the cake, however, you'll slice into a dessert that celebrates the carrot in all its vibrancy. For a treat that ditches the overly sugary notes, look to the northern Italians, who have perfected this recipe.

A torta di carote, or carrot cake in Italian, combines carrots, flour, sugar, and eggs to create a single-layer cake that puts the subtly sweet vegetable front and center. While not necessarily as dense as an Italian olive oil cake, the dessert is definitely on the less-sweet side. Served with a simple glaze, powdered sugar, or a dollop of mascarpone, the cake is meant to celebrate the carrot.

In contrast, an American-style carrot cake can often have people asking, where are the carrots? The dense, rich dessert with cream cheese icing often incorporates chunks of pineapple, handfuls of grated coconut, and cups of chopped nuts, which often means that the subtle carrot flavor may not come through in that forkful. To taste those carrots more clearly, opt for an Italian-style carrot cake.