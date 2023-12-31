What Is An Italian Carrot Cake And How Does It Differ From The American One?
When people think of carrot cake in America, they might think of hints of the root vegetable in a confection that's dominated by warm spices, earthy nuts, creamy icing, and sweet fruits. With an Italian version of the cake, however, you'll slice into a dessert that celebrates the carrot in all its vibrancy. For a treat that ditches the overly sugary notes, look to the northern Italians, who have perfected this recipe.
A torta di carote, or carrot cake in Italian, combines carrots, flour, sugar, and eggs to create a single-layer cake that puts the subtly sweet vegetable front and center. While not necessarily as dense as an Italian olive oil cake, the dessert is definitely on the less-sweet side. Served with a simple glaze, powdered sugar, or a dollop of mascarpone, the cake is meant to celebrate the carrot.
In contrast, an American-style carrot cake can often have people asking, where are the carrots? The dense, rich dessert with cream cheese icing often incorporates chunks of pineapple, handfuls of grated coconut, and cups of chopped nuts, which often means that the subtle carrot flavor may not come through in that forkful. To taste those carrots more clearly, opt for an Italian-style carrot cake.
How to serve an Italian carrot cake
Even though Italian carrot cake might not offer a bunch of added ingredients like its American counterpart, the simplicity of the orange-colored sponge cake allows its few ingredients to shine. The hint of sweetness from the carrots is balanced with a touch of nuttiness from the almond flour. Given the sparing ingredients, any topping tends to play well with the less-sweet flavor.
Common toppings include a simple, slightly sugary glaze, a honey drizzle, or even just a dusting of powdered sugar. These simple toppings bring sweetness and add to the moistness of the cake's crumb. For a richer option, some people prefer a dollop of mascarpone or even slightly sweetened Greek yogurt. Even a few pieces of grated, candied carrots could make for a nice garnish. Any additional toppings are not meant to overpower the simplicity of the cake; rather, they should be a complementary enhancement.
Italian carrot cake can be enjoyed as a dessert, an anytime treat, or even a breakfast treat. When served with coffee, the slight bitterness from the coffee is a lovely contrast to the cake's subtle sweetness.
Easy ways to enhance an American-style carrot cake
While the history of the American-style carrot cake might be muddy, the various recipes that exist today invite bakers to explore the textures, ingredients, and flavors that the dessert can adopt. Beyond toasting coconut or nuts to enhance their earthy qualities, or adding some crushed pineapple for both sweetness and moisture, a few other additions can boost the flavor in unique ways.
For example, instead of the traditional raisin toppings, consider swapping dried fruits. Options like currants, apricots, or other fruits can bring tartness, sweetness, and a balance to the various other flavors. As long as the dried fruits are chopped to a similar consistency to other additives, the overall texture of the cake will remain enjoyable.
If a less-sweet cake is preferred, swapping the traditional cream cheese icing for a less-heavy alternative can be nice. For example, a simple glaze with some candied nuts or even some spiced pepitas can be a lovely choice. Even if people smile when they see the iced carrots carefully piped onto each slice, this sugary topping is not the only choice. Unlike digging a carrot from the soil, no one should have to unbury a delicious carrot cake from too much sugary icing.