The Two Ingredients You Should Toast For The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Toasting the nuts before adding them to your cake is a brilliant way to elevate the taste. To toast, you only need to spread the nuts on a baking tray and pop them into a 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven. Lighter nuts like pecans, walnuts, and pistachios can take six to eight minutes, while thicker nuts like almonds and hazelnuts can take eight to 10 minutes. You can even perfectly toast nuts in the microwave to save a few minutes. Ovens and microwaves differ in strength, and predicting an exact toasting time can be difficult. It's best to check them every 30 seconds to a minute and wait for the nuts to start turning brown. If you want to use the nuts for decoration, adding them just after you've frosted the cake is best. The icing will still be soft, allowing the nuts to stick.

When toasted, the nuts release their natural oils, amplifying their aromatics. This attaches a deeper nutty fragrance to your cake mix and a more satisfying crunch. Flaked or shredded coconut can also be toasted, transforming the coconut entirely. From a buttery taste and soft texture, the toasted coconut develops a slight caramel flavor while the texture becomes crispy. Too much toasting will make the coconut bitter, so it must be monitored closely while in the oven.