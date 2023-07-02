Why Do Store-Bought Carrot Cakes Always Have Those Little Carrots Iced On Them?

We've all seen them — the tell-tale carrot cakes in shop windows, with mini, piped frosting carrots on top. But what's the point of these little carrots if we already know we're ordering carrot cake?

As it turns out, according to an interview Stella Parks did with Vice, the reason for piping these carrots onto cakes is to provide a visual cue. It's also not a decorating technique reserved only for carrot cake. Many pastry chefs will add a sprig of mint to mint chocolate chip cake, a pumpkin shape to a pumpkin pie, and other similar decorations.

Although this tradition is often added to full cakes, it can also help people distinguish cake by the slice. That way, when looking at various options, they know which one is carrot, strawberry, and lemon, for example. Of course, this is just one theory, and to date, no one really knows where the idea for these tiny carrots adorning these cakes came from.