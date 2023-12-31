Is Olive Garden's Iconic Marinara Sauce Frozen Or Fresh?

Chain restaurants often have reputations for taking shortcuts when it comes to food preparation. However, that doesn't mean all menu items arrive frozen, only to be reheated when a customer orders them. At Olive Garden, many of the most beloved items are prepared fresh each day, including the sauces. For instance, on its website, the chain describes its popular marinara as "freshly prepared." Additionally, a self-proclaimed former employee stated on Quora that many of the restaurant's dishes are made "from scratch" on a daily basis, and the much-loved sauces are prepared each morning.

According to the commenter, chefs at the Italian-inspired establishment begin with a canned base, to which they add other ingredients and seasonings (these add-ons vary according to the type of sauce). Once the sauce is ready, it's transferred to plastic bags, cooled, and refrigerated. When a customer orders a sauce, such as marinara to accompany some endless breadsticks, the chefs warm it in boiling water before serving it. This process ensures convenience in the kitchen without sacrificing the quality that freshly made sauces offer.