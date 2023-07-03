Is Olive Garden's Pasta Made Fresh, Or Is It Frozen?

Although it is possible to freeze cooked pasta, and some people even store dry pasta in the freezer, it looks like that's not the case with Olive Garden. In fact, Olive Garden's ex-employee detailed the restaurant's entire pasta-making process in their Quora post. According to them, all the pasta for the day is cooked in the morning. It is then removed from the hot water when it is partially cooked and put in an ice bath. When someone orders pasta at Olive Garden, the employee then takes the partially-cooked noodles and finishes boiling them. Then, when done, the noodles are served with a ladle of sauce that also had been cooked that morning.

So, although Olive Garden's pasta isn't entirely made fresh to order, it is cooked fresh that day and it never sees the inside of a freezer or microwave. The restaurant uses the same process for its sauces and soups. The process also is similar but a little different for the breadsticks. Olive Garden's breadsticks are baked in a separate bakery and then shipped to the restaurant where they are given the finishing touches of a 3-minute bake and some butter. That's much different than what we've been led to believe!