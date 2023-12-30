We Tasted And Ranked 11 Non-Dairy Cheeses From Worst To Best

According to Grand View Research, global vegan cheese sales reached $2.43 billion in 2021 and are anticipated to top $7.10 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 12.6% between 2022 to 2030. This exponential growth of the vegan cheese retail sector is reportedly driven by several factors, including an increase in those diagnosed with food allergies, concerns over the sustainability of dairy production, and enhanced awareness surrounding purported animal cruelty among dairy cattle, particularly among millennials. Europeans led the way in total market share at 35%, while cashew-based products dominated total sales at 35%.

As an individual who is a part of that percentage of people diagnosed with cow's milk sensitivity, I have slowly been converting my cheese consumption habits to incorporate more plant-based varieties. Generally speaking, I have mixed reactions to the quality of plant-based, vegan cheeses. Of the ones I have eaten, many lack the texture, satiety factor, and meltability of dairy cheese, even if their flavor is similar.

That said, new brands are constantly being introduced with improved recipes intended to mimic real cheese more accurately. I decided to put these plant-based varieties to the ultimate taste test. I picked up as many different brands as I could find. I tasted every brand straight from the package and melted, assessing each based on aroma, texture, flavor, and meltability. While certain brands were unsurprising in quality, others disappointed more than anticipated. Read on to see how these 11 non-dairy cheeses ranked from least to most favorite.