Prevent A Sticky Cookie-Cutter Mess With A Simple Flour Hack

Now that you're ready to make foolproof Christmas cutout cookies, use flour judiciously, making sure not to add too much to your work surface which may negatively impact the texture of your finished product. Add a light sprinkling of flour to your designated workspace, and to prevent dough from sticking to your rolling pin, either rub a bit of flour along the surface or cover the exterior in wax paper.

Once your dough has been rolled out, dip your cookie cutters one at a time in a small bowl of flour, making sure to shake off any excess clumps of flour before pressing them into the dough. You should continue dipping your cutters into flour after each dough press.

To minimize inadvertently warming your dough by rerolling, arrange the cookie cutters close together, moving from the middle to the outer edges of your dough sheet. If you find that your plastic or metal shapes are collecting sticky dough, simply wipe away the dough with a cloth before again dipping them in flour. For those of you who might experience difficulty removing the dough from the shapes, use a small silicone spatula to carefully release your dough from the cutters. Now that you're committed to making flour your steadfast companion during the cookie-cutting process, there are some additional techniques you may want to utilize to keep your cookie cutters mess-free.