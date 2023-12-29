Is It Safe To Drink Curdled Milk?

Milk is probably the product people are most aware of when it comes to spoilage. We've all been there: You go to drink or use some milk and find that it's suddenly filled with little white chunks. It's enough to put you off your cereal entirely.

But regardless of whether it's appealing (and most people would probably agree pretty emphatically that it is not), it's important to ask whether curdled milk is safe to drink. So is it going to hurt you if you soldier on and down it anyway? The answer is a resounding: it depends. There's a lot of factors at play here, but the biggest one has to do with the answer to the question of what caused it to curdle in the first place. Did it curdle because you cooked with it or exposed it to something that otherwise induced rapid curdling? You're fine. Did it curdle on its own in the fridge? Yeah, you should avoid drinking that.