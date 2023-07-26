Is It Safe To Eat Canned Raw Chicken?

While no one bats an eye at canning fruit and vegetables at home, canned chicken is another beast altogether. That's why so many people were positively flummoxed upon viewing a TikTok video showing a woman cooking with chicken that's been sitting on a shelf in her kitchen for two whole years. While the notion is admittedly startling, the truth is that canning raw chicken and other meat is safe, provided you take the right approach, as per Southern Living.

Many commenters on the video expressed concern, with one stating, "This is why you don't eat at other people's houses." Another said, "Logically, my brain knows the food is safe bc of the storing method; however, my brain is also 8,000% horrified." Among the many squeamish individuals were people familiar with canning, who were far more open to the experience of eating canned chicken. However, a number of people had another concern, namely the specific canning method used in the clip.