If You Run Out Of Worcestershire Sauce, Just Break Out The Red Wine

While everyone seems to have their own way of saying it, Worcestershire sauce is commonly used in restaurants and home kitchens around the world. It's got that perfect bit of "something" that adds the right amount of sweet, sour, and umami to your meal — provided you don't go overboard with it. And it's been around for a long time: Its origins trace back to Worcester, England during the 19th century when Lea and Perrins put its ingredients together for a customer who never returned. A few years later, a store worker found the sauce and boldly decided to give it a taste. While its original ingredients had fermented, it somehow developed a new delicious flavor.

Much like the customer at Lea and Perrins, you may also forget all about your Worcestershire sauce. And when you're in the middle of a recipe that calls for it, you realize — "Oh no, I'm all out of Worcestershire!" Panic sets in, you begin to double-check all the cabinets, you wipe away the sweat, and then, a tear. Sadly, there are only a few drops left and it just won't do. However, there is a solution to this debacle. When you're all out of Worcestershire sauce, one of the best substitutes is red wine.