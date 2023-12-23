How To Properly Freeze Fresh Dumplings

Offering the satisfaction of a home-cooked meal or snack using only a fraction of the time and effort, frozen dumplings are one of the most versatile and reliable freezer staples to have on hand. They're one of the best things to pick up at an Asian grocery store by a mile — and ever since the pandemic prompted a frozen dumpling renaissance, you can even find tasty frozen dumpling brands like Bibigo at Costco. It's never been easier to stock your freezer with delicious dumplings, ready to be enjoyed at a moment's notice, even if you don't have easy access to an Asian grocery retailer.

But despite the quality and convenience of pre-made frozen dumplings, you might find yourself wanting to prepare a big batch of fresh, homemade dumplings for long-term storage instead. Whether you're freezing your own from-scratch fresh dumplings, or a batch from a local restaurant or grocery store, it's important to know how to do it properly. You want the dumplings to maintain quality and freshness as much as possible.