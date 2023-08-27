The Differences Between Egg Noodles Vs. Pasta

When you're looking around the pasta aisle at the grocery store, you might notice some bags labeled "egg noodles." At first glance, these may appear to just be another kind of pasta. However, egg noodles have a few differences that set them apart from other types of pasta.

The major difference between the two is the ingredients list. Egg noodles (as the name suggests) must be made with eggs. For pasta, on the other hand, eggs aren't necessarily required. If you compare the two in the grocery store, you'll notice that eggs are noticeably absent from many boxes of dried pasta.

Additionally, when cooked, there are some textural differences between the two. Although egg noodles and pasta serve pretty much the same purpose, and they could technically be swapped for each other if you don't mind a bit of difference in texture, they're best used in their intended dishes. Traditional pasta holds up better to a stronger sauce while soft egg noodles are best with light dressings.