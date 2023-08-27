The Differences Between Egg Noodles Vs. Pasta
When you're looking around the pasta aisle at the grocery store, you might notice some bags labeled "egg noodles." At first glance, these may appear to just be another kind of pasta. However, egg noodles have a few differences that set them apart from other types of pasta.
The major difference between the two is the ingredients list. Egg noodles (as the name suggests) must be made with eggs. For pasta, on the other hand, eggs aren't necessarily required. If you compare the two in the grocery store, you'll notice that eggs are noticeably absent from many boxes of dried pasta.
Additionally, when cooked, there are some textural differences between the two. Although egg noodles and pasta serve pretty much the same purpose, and they could technically be swapped for each other if you don't mind a bit of difference in texture, they're best used in their intended dishes. Traditional pasta holds up better to a stronger sauce while soft egg noodles are best with light dressings.
Egg noodles vs pasta
When you're mixing up some of your own homemade pasta, you might find that quite a few recipes call for eggs. While it is true that some pasta recipes require some egg added to the mix, pasta really only requires durum wheat semolina flour and plain old water. When mixed at the right ratio, these two ingredients create dough, which can then be formed and boiled as pasta. Egg noodles, on the other hand, are made from flour, eggs, a little bit of salt, and water.
Lots of people prefer to cook up their pasta al dente style. This will leave the pasta with a little bit of a chewier bite, making the dish feel just a bit heartier — less mushy. Being al dente will also help the pasta hold up a little better in heavier sauces — like a simple Bolognese sauce. Egg noodles, on the other hand, will be soft and springy once they're properly cooked, which means they may do better in lighter sauces, so they can resist being overpowered in the dishes.
What dishes are they used in?
The softer texture of cooked egg noodles actually makes them perfect for adding to some chicken noodle soup. The noodles will be a little less chewy and thus easier to eat, which can definitely be a bonus when you're feeling under the weather. Egg noodles are also commonly used in ramen when the noodles are cut into long strips, in the Ashkenazi favorite lokshen kugel, or in a Swabian Spätzle: twisted egg noodles served in sauce or gravy.
Pasta, though it can be used in a variety of foods from across the globe, is frequently paired with Italian flavors here in the States. It's often used in dishes like spaghetti, cacio e pepe, and baked ziti. Its versatile yet subtle flavor makes it a great addition to dishes that allow the sauces or other additions to shine.
The next time you find yourself debating between two different kinds of noodles in the store, think about what kind of dishes you'll be making with them. If you want to mix up some soup, some egg noodles may be the way to go. But if you like a heavier sauce, pasta is probably what you need for your dish.