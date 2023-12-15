Olive Garden Employee Shifts Aren't All Sunshine And Breadsticks

Working at a bustling chain restaurant comes with lots of challenges, but staff also receive some nice bonuses for all their hard work. For instance, Olive Garden provides its employees with free meals during shifts to ensure they stay sufficiently fueled when serving customers. However, an anonymous former employee reported to BuzzFeed that the restaurant was not so generous with staff when it came to its famous breadsticks.

The person claimed that Olive Garden prohibited employees from indulging in breadsticks at work due to the item's popularity. The concern was that staff members would eat too many breadsticks during their shifts, thus potentially depriving customers of their share. The anonymous worker also claimed Olive Garden would enact punishment on those who broke the rule, although they failed to say what exactly that entailed. It should be noted that practices at different locations are likely to vary, so others may not share the experiences of the commenter.