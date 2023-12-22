Cool Your Freshly-Baked Cake With A Tea Towel Tip

Now that you understand the science behind this nifty little baking hack, you may be curious to know what to do once your cake has cooled. After you've let your cake cool under the tea towel for a few minutes, you should flip the cake over onto a wire rack or a dry surface where you have laid out some plastic wrap. Seal the cake in plastic wrap, running it over at least three times, to preserve the moisture within it well. Then, you can either put it in the freezer or simply let it finish cooling overnight before you attempt decorating it.

In case you don't have access to a tea towel, or even a cooling rack, you can still use items around your kitchen to help speed up the cooling process. Wearing your oven mitts, you can shake the baking tin that contains your cake to allow the air to gently circulate — this will help cool your cake a bit quicker. A mesh strainer can replace a cooling rack in a pinch, or you could simply let the cake sit on a countertop in your kitchen to cool down naturally if you aren't in a hurry. If all else fails and you are running out of time, just pop the cake into the freezer for quick results!