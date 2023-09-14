The Tea Towel Hack For Achieving Perfectly Baked Cake Layers

Perfectly baked cake layers are every baker's goal. Attempting to ice or cover an uneven cake in fondant is complex. It doesn't yield excellent results but cake layers that are even, flat on top, and nicely round result in a decorated cake that looks like perfection. One method that never fails is to wrap cake pans in moist fabric while baking, which produces perfectly flat cake tops.

You can do this by cutting strips of heat-proof fabric; purchasing pre-made "cake strips;" or wetting a tea towel and wrapping it around the outside of your cake pan. All three methods work well, thanks to some simple science that makes sense when you break it down.

There are several ways to attain the perfect cake shape, but most are trial and error — which isn't worth betting on if you sell cakes for a living or need to make one for a big event.