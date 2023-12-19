What's The Best Way To Store Guanciale?

If you've never heard of guanciale, you're missing out on one of the most delicious cured meats. Made from pork cheek, it differs from other cured meats in that it's best when seared in a skillet rather than paired with cheese on a charcuterie board, but you can eat it any way you want.

Guanciale is available at most grocery stores, but its packaging makes all the difference in terms of how to store it. If you're buying cured guanciale right from the butcher, you'll need to wrap it tightly yourself before storing it. But if you're purchasing it pre-diced in a sealed package, that part of the work is already done for you. No matter how you buy it, know that it's best kept in the refrigerator or freezer, unlike some cured meats. And depending on how you store it, this meat can last up to 18 months without losing any texture or flavor.