What's The Best Way To Store Guanciale?
If you've never heard of guanciale, you're missing out on one of the most delicious cured meats. Made from pork cheek, it differs from other cured meats in that it's best when seared in a skillet rather than paired with cheese on a charcuterie board, but you can eat it any way you want.
Guanciale is available at most grocery stores, but its packaging makes all the difference in terms of how to store it. If you're buying cured guanciale right from the butcher, you'll need to wrap it tightly yourself before storing it. But if you're purchasing it pre-diced in a sealed package, that part of the work is already done for you. No matter how you buy it, know that it's best kept in the refrigerator or freezer, unlike some cured meats. And depending on how you store it, this meat can last up to 18 months without losing any texture or flavor.
Always store guanciale in cold temperatures
It's not uncommon to see cured meat stored at room temperature. Depending on the process, the casing surrounding the meat sometimes allows it to be nonperishable. However, if you're storing guanciale at home, it's always best to keep it in the refrigerator. That's because it's a cured meat that contains a ton of fat, which gives it such a rich, savory flavor but also works against it in terms of storage and causes it to spoil more quickly than leaner cured meats. It's the same reason you'll usually see bacon and pancetta in the refrigerator section of your grocery store.
Unless you're planning to eat the guanciale right away, the refrigerator is the best option. Wrap it as tightly as possible in plastic wrap, which will help extend its shelf life. Assuming the meat is tightly wrapped, stored in the refrigerator, and not touched, it can last a whopping six months. And if it's pre-sliced or cubed, meaning it's been exposed to air, then any cured meat should be refrigerated.
Guanciale can also be frozen
If you couldn't pass up that perfect piece of cured meat — but know you won't use it for quite a while — it's perfectly fine to freeze guanciale. To freeze it, you can wrap it just as you would have for refrigeration. Guanciale will essentially freeze indefinitely (because frozen meat doesn't technically expire), but for the best flavor and texture, you'll want to consume it within about 18 months.
When it's finally time to use the guanciale, you should let it defrost in the refrigerator first to make it easier for slicing or cubing. While you can thinly slice guanciale and eat it as-is, it's best when cubed and cooked in a pan. It will cook in its own fat, and once it's nice and crispy, it takes on a similar texture to bacon and pancetta. It's best for using on pizza or over pasta, or to add a savory element to salads or grilled vegetables.