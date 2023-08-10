What To Keep In Mind For The Perfect Cured Meat And Cheese Pairing

There's nothing like a good charcuterie board. Whether you're snacking on it at midday, enjoying it as an appetizer, or simply eating it in place of a meal, a mix of cheese and cured meats and accouterments always hits the spot. But there's an art to crafting the perfect cheese and meat board that's more complex than reaching for whatever's in front of you at the grocery store.

There are some basic rules to meat and cheese pairings that will take your next charcuterie board to the next level. When it comes to pairing anything culinary, you have two options: pairing similar flavors and textures together or pairing opposing flavors and textures. With cheese, opposites tend to attract; we recommend seeking balance between cheeses and meats that offer opposing flavor profiles and mouthfeel, such as salty paired with sweet, or hard with soft. Take this approach, and you'll have a delicious combination of options on your charcuterie platter every time.