Is Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Pass Valid For Gluten-Free Options?
If Olive Garden can do anything, it can deliver an irresistible pasta promotion. The Italian-American restaurant chain has proven this strength with its Never-Ending Pasta Pass. This special deal allows pass holders unlimited access to the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl for nine weeks, an order entailing a bottomless bowl of the diner's choice of pasta, sauce, and toppings — and soup, salad, and breadsticks to go along with it.
If you are a gluten-free diner, though, you may be skeptical of the pass and its perks. Could a promise of endless pasta extend to gluten-free pasta, too? Gluten-free alternatives tend to sell at a premium, so the idea of never-ending gluten-free pasta without an additional charge may seem like nothing short of a fantasy. However, Olive Garden confirms that this fantasy is, in fact, a reality. The website proudly declares, "Our Gluten-Free Rotini is in the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl lineup. Combine with Traditional Meat Sauce and Italian Sausage for a complete meal without gluten-containing ingredients."
Why gluten-free options are hard to find without a fee
A gluten-avoidant diner might be pleasantly surprised that Olive Garden includes their Gluten-Free Rotini in the Never Ending Pasta Bowl lineup, as restaurants tend to charge extra for gluten-free alternatives. Although an estimated one-third of American diners do not eat gluten, many eateries still up-charge their gluten-free offerings. In fact, gluten-free alternatives sell at an average price 183% higher than wheat-based products. This standard charging practice is rooted in the cost of production; gluten-free ingredients like rice flour are typically more expensive than wheat flour. Also, it takes additional staff training and equipment to guarantee that gluten-containing food products do not contaminate gluten-free food products.
Olive Garden circumvents the costs of maintaining strictly gluten-free food items because the company claims that they are instead "gluten-sensitive." In other words, they do not deny the possibility of cross-contamination, as they do not abide by the resource-consuming practices necessary to declare an item gluten-free.
Even more than never-ending pasta bowls
Olive Garden includes their Gluten-Free Rotini in the Never-Ending Pasta Pass deal, but they cannot guarantee that traces of gluten will not be found in the dish. Therefore, diners sensitive to cross-contamination, like those with Celiac disease, may not be inclined to try it. Gluten-free pass holders without serious allergies and sensitivities, however, are safe to bask in a never-ending bowl with all the gluten-free fixings.
If bottomless pasta isn't your thing, though (or you are not the lucky holder of a limited Never-Ending Pasta Pass), no need to worry – there are more gluten-free options at Olive Garden than you may think. The restaurant chain dedicates an entire section of its menu to "Gluten-Sensitive" options, like its beloved Zuppa Toscana and Grilled Chicken Parmigiana. Even Olive Garden's Italian Dressing is gluten-free. Although allergy and intolerance-prone eaters should tread with caution, diners of many dietary preferences can easily dine at Olive Garden.