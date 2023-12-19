Is Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Pass Valid For Gluten-Free Options?

If Olive Garden can do anything, it can deliver an irresistible pasta promotion. The Italian-American restaurant chain has proven this strength with its Never-Ending Pasta Pass. This special deal allows pass holders unlimited access to the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl for nine weeks, an order entailing a bottomless bowl of the diner's choice of pasta, sauce, and toppings — and soup, salad, and breadsticks to go along with it.

If you are a gluten-free diner, though, you may be skeptical of the pass and its perks. Could a promise of endless pasta extend to gluten-free pasta, too? Gluten-free alternatives tend to sell at a premium, so the idea of never-ending gluten-free pasta without an additional charge may seem like nothing short of a fantasy. However, Olive Garden confirms that this fantasy is, in fact, a reality. The website proudly declares, "Our Gluten-Free Rotini is in the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl lineup. Combine with Traditional Meat Sauce and Italian Sausage for a complete meal without gluten-containing ingredients."