There's More Gluten-Free Options At Olive Garden Than You May Think
The term "gluten-free" might not immediately come to mind when thinking of Olive Garden, a chain known for its never ending breadsticks. Although it offers a wide range of options for the gluten-intolerant, that fact doesn't seem to be well-known among diners. "Just figured out Olive Garden has gluten free pasta!!!! This is amazing!!!! #glutenfreeprobs," one person tweeted after figuring out the popular Italian eatery had gluten-free items.
Olive Garden has a Gluten Sensitive menu section, and while it contains gluten-free items, not everything reaches the strictest definition of the term. As explained in the Gluten Sensitive Diet portion of its website, the items are made without gluten but have not been "chemically analyzed" to confirm they reach the "(FDA) definition of 'gluten-free.'"
The Gluten Sensitive section includes starters such as Zuppa Toscana soup, and the Famous House Salad without croutons. Plus entrees such as Herb-Grilled Salmon, the 6 oz. Sirloin, and Grilled Chicken Parmigiana. Fortunately, pasta lovers with a gluten intolerance can still throw down at Olive Garden with the chain's rotini, which is not only featured on the gluten-sensitive menu, but is in fact gluten-free. In addition to the choices listed above, the chain has a variety of gluten-free pasta meals.
Gluten-free pasta options and kids menu
Olive Garden's gluten-free rotini pasta is made with brown rice flour, and special handling is practiced to ensure the pasta is not cross-contaminated. According to the Gluten Sensitive Diet section of their website, the gluten-free pasta is held separate from the traditional pasta and cooked alone on a sautee pan to ensure there is no contact with regular pasta or any of that pasta water. That special handling does not come at a premium, as the gluten-free pasta is the same price as the gluten options.
The Gluten Sensitive menu offers gluten-free rotini in marinara where you can add chicken, sausage or shrimp to add extra protein to the order. There is also an option for rotini in meat sauce, however that sauce is not listed as gluten-free. Kids with gluten allergies — or adults looking for a light meal — are also catered to under the Gluten Sensitive menu. Olive Garden offers a grilled chicken meal that comes with rotini in marinara sauce, and also includes a choice of broccoli or grapes as a side. You can also grab rotini in marina as a kids dish, again with broccoli or grapes, or the rotini in meat sauce.
What do customers think? As word of Olive Garden's Gluten Sensitive menu has grown, many have shared their reviews online.
How the chicken parm is different
One Instagram user with gluten allergies tried Olive Garden's gluten-free rotini pasta with garden vegetables added to the mix. "Not bad – and enough for two meals for me," they wrote in the caption while including a close-up shot of the dish. Meanwhile, a person on Twitter had a somewhat stronger reaction to sampling the Gluten Sensitive menu. "I personally am a huge fan of olive garden restaurant, I eat gluten free pasta in my meal," they wrote.
A major difference between a fan-favorite item from the traditional menu and the Gluten Sensitive option is the chicken parmigiana. The classic option has two pieces of chicken deep fried and served with a side of spaghetti. While the choice for those avoiding gluten comes with grilled chicken, and a side of rotini. That chicken is not fried because Olive Garden does not have a designated fryer for gluten-free items, so items would be cross-contaminated if they were deep fried. Although both options cost $19.49, the grilled chicken version is listed at 810 calories which is about 200 calories less than the traditional parmigiana.