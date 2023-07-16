There's More Gluten-Free Options At Olive Garden Than You May Think

The term "gluten-free" might not immediately come to mind when thinking of Olive Garden, a chain known for its never ending breadsticks. Although it offers a wide range of options for the gluten-intolerant, that fact doesn't seem to be well-known among diners. "Just figured out Olive Garden has gluten free pasta!!!! This is amazing!!!! #glutenfreeprobs," one person tweeted after figuring out the popular Italian eatery had gluten-free items.

Olive Garden has a Gluten Sensitive menu section, and while it contains gluten-free items, not everything reaches the strictest definition of the term. As explained in the Gluten Sensitive Diet portion of its website, the items are made without gluten but have not been "chemically analyzed" to confirm they reach the "(FDA) definition of 'gluten-free.'"

The Gluten Sensitive section includes starters such as Zuppa Toscana soup, and the Famous House Salad without croutons. Plus entrees such as Herb-Grilled Salmon, the 6 oz. Sirloin, and Grilled Chicken Parmigiana. Fortunately, pasta lovers with a gluten intolerance can still throw down at Olive Garden with the chain's rotini, which is not only featured on the gluten-sensitive menu, but is in fact gluten-free. In addition to the choices listed above, the chain has a variety of gluten-free pasta meals.