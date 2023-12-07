Is Olive Garden's Italian Dressing Gluten-Free?

Eating gluten-free at a restaurant can be a challenge, and at an establishment like Olive Garden, which places such a strong focus on pasta and other grain-heavy dishes, finding gluten-free options can be doubly difficult. Thankfully, many major chains offer gluten-free options to accommodate common dietary restrictions, and Olive Garden is no exception.

Naturally, you might reach for the salad at a place like Olive Garden as a safe alternative to pasta and breaded dishes like toasted ravioli or calamari. Is Olive Garden's classic salad truly gluten-free, though? The short answer is yes — as long as you remove the croutons, according to Olive Garden.

The longer answer is a bit more complicated. The chain's Italian dressing has no gluten in its ingredients list; however, depending on how sensitive you are, be aware that the dressing is processed in a facility that does handle other products with gluten. Olive Garden further notes on its nutritional page that many of its glutenless offerings are described as "gluten-sensitive" rather than gluten-free; this is because, while the food itself is free of ingredients that contain gluten, the chain hasn't gone through the proper scientific analysis to ensure their foods meet FDA gluten-free standards. Keep this in mind if your allergy or intolerance is particularly strong.