The Best Cuts Of Meat You Should Stick To For Smoking

Any meat grilled over charcoal will have a smoky taste, but that's not to say that they've been smoked, because that's a distinction with a difference. Grilling tends to be a rapid, high-heat affair, while smoking is its opposite: Perfect smoked meat is done "low and slow" (as Southerners will affirm), over indirect heat and utilizing the smoke itself as a cooking agent. (And we mean low — smoker temperatures are usually kept around 225 degrees Fahrenheit.) Because grilling and smoking are two very different techniques, there is also a different criterion you should use when choosing which animal protein to smoke. The best solution (especially if you're just starting out) is to pick meats with a higher fat content, especially of the marbled variety.

Of course, you can smoke any darn thing you want, and experimentation is encouraged! But for foolproof smoking, choose a cut that is inherently self-basting. This is because the process is drying — there's a reason smoke was traditionally used as a preservative. Lean cuts of red meat, poultry, and fish will transform into shoe leather over the course of hours usually required for smoking, whereas grilling them with hardwood charcoal will supply much of the smokiness you need without overcooking. So, what are some reliably good smoking meats?