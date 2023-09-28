The Spatula You Need For Effortlessly Flipping Tofu On The Grill

Grilling is a wonderful pastime for so many Americans, and even though it's no longer summer, you can still enjoy the grill before it gets so cold your hands freeze. And the great thing about grilling is that you can cook all sorts of stuff on there: Steak, mushrooms, chicken, pork, and even tofu.

Wait, tofu? Aren't you supposed to avoid putting tofu on the grill? Typically, you don't actually want to grill tofu — at least, not the kind most people think of when they hear the word "tofu." If you're thinking of tofu, you've probably got silken tofu in your head — a slightly wet, soft white block you might find in miso soup or pad thai. But you can grill tofu as long as you know what you're doing, and a big part of that is using a fish spatula. The reason is that the extremely thin metal edge is perfect for flipping.