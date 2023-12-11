The First Tip You Need To Know For Tossing Food In The Skillet Like A Pro

Tossing food in a skillet while cooking offers a lot of benefits. For one, it's an efficient way to keep food moving without the help of spatulas or spoons. Secondly, the technique ensures that your food is being cooked evenly while on high heat. And for the final bonus, pan-flipping is a flashy skill full of flair, so it's a fun experience for those that get to witness it too.

While this skill is beneficial to learn for its efficiency, it's also not the most practical choice. With a lack of proper practice, a pan-flip can easily lead to a mess. If you're someone who wants to learn how to pan-flip like a pro, we get it. It really helps bring that cool factor into the kitchen. But before you tackle this technique, it would be wise to dig into some of the most basic rules of food tossing first.

So let's start with one of the most important customs: only ever attempt this feat when using cookware with curved edges. This is an important parameter to keep in mind when tossing food for a few reasons and most have to do with safety and practicality.