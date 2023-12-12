Does Olive Garden Offer Any Group Discounts To Their Customers?

As a beloved Italian-style restaurant known for its generous serving sizes, Olive Garden is a great place to take friends and family for birthdays and other celebrations. As a result, many diners wonder whether they will receive a group discount when they have lots of guests in tow. Ever committed to customer satisfaction, Olive Garden helpfully answers this pressing question on its website. Unfortunately, however, the chain does not offer group discounts of any kind, but it does provide other ways to get the most bang for your buck when dining out.

For instance, becoming a member of the Olive Garden eClub allows you to take advantage of current specials and deals. Through the eClub, you may be able to access coupons that allow you to enjoy your favorite menu items for a reduced price. New members also receive their choice of a free dessert or appetizer after joining. As for Olive Garden's decision not to provide discounts to large groups, it appears the restaurant falls in line with policies at many other chains.