What Type Of Cooking Oil Does Olive Garden Use In Their Dishes?

Along with its never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks, Olive Garden is also quite beloved for its many tasty appetizers. Many of the homestyle restaurant's appetizers are fried, which leads customers to wonder just what type of oil is used during the cooking process. Olive Garden is considerate enough to share this information on its website, which states that the chain uses highly refined canola and soy oils when frying up menu items.

This information is crucial for a few reasons. The choice of oil can impact a person on a restricted diet due to health concerns, as certain cooking oils might negatively affect certain health conditions. Additionally, there are also concerns about allergens, particularly when it comes to the Big 9, which are allergens the FDA requires to be presented on food labels to help sensitive individuals avoid them. The Big 9 includes peanuts, milk, wheat, fish, sesame, shellfish, eggs, tree nuts, and soy.

While health and wellness might be the last thing on your mind when partaking in an Olive Garden feast, it's worth considering. Both canola and soy oil have their upsides and downsides and understanding them can help you make smart dining decisions.