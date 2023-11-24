What Happened To Kwame Onwuachi After Appearing On Top Chef?

The Shaw Bijou was expected to open around three to four months after Kwame Onwuachi exited "Top Chef." It ended up being approximately eight months. Thanks to this extended wait and the exposure gained via "Top Chef," the opening of The Shaw Bijou became one of the most anticipated gastronomic events of the year.

For Onwuachi, the run-up to The Shaw Bijou's opening was not smooth. He lost his executive sous chef Michael Ellish a few weeks before the restaurant opened. After disagreeing on several issues, including price, Ellish decided to take the position of executive chef at Barrel. Ellish's announcement came about a month after Onwuachi announced the price of dinner at The Shaw Bijou: $185 for a tasting menu. When drinks, service, and tax were added, this number ballooned to nearly $1,000.

Upon opening, few thought the food was worth the price. Onwuachi's skills were displayed through dishes like Alaskan king crab served with bottarga, but too often the food was served cool and the narrative that surrounded them seemed forced. Bad reviews started rolling in and Onwuachi was forced to adapt, cutting the tasting menu from 13 courses to seven and lowering the price to $95 including a complimentary cocktail.

Unfortunately for Onwuachi, these changes were too little too late as The Shaw Bijou announced its closure just 10 weeks after opening. What should have been Onwuachi's finest moment quickly became an unmitigated disaster.