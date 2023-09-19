The Foolproof Cake Tin Tip For Perfectly Sized Parchment Rounds

Parchment rounds are the best way to prevent cake from sticking to any pan, but there are other methods you can use if you do not have parchment. Greasing a pan with butter and then coating it with flour is one way to stop a cake from sticking (move the pan around to distribute the flour evenly until both the bottom and sides are coated with the flour and butter mixture).

You can also use cooking spray to stop a cake from sticking, though this can be trial and error, depending on the spray brand used. With any method (including parchment), you'll want to run a butter knife carefully around the sides of the baked cake before trying to invert the pan — just to be sure that nothing will stick. It's also important to remember to let the cakes cool slightly before removing them from a cake pan (a hot cake has a higher likelihood of sticking).

Don't spend the extra money on pre-cut parchment rounds unless you plan on using the same size cake pans for every baking adventure. It's easy to cut a circle out of a larger piece of parchment and buy a larger bulk roll of paper. Lastly, note that this method won't work on a Bundt pan with ridges instead of a flat bottom, but there's another trick for making sure Bundt cakes come out great — you'll just need to grease the pan with shortening.